Legault to visit Washington in 2025 amid concerns about impact of presidential election

Concerned about the impact of the presidential election on Quebec exports, Premier François Legault will be going on a mission to Washington in early 2025.

He made the announcement on Tuesday during a press scrum at the National Assembly, though the official date of the visit has yet to be determined.

Legault pointed out that the two candidates, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, have taken protectionist positions that could harm Quebec's interests.

"There is a very protectionist wind blowing in the United States," he said. "This is worrying for the entire Canadian economy … It could be very, very damaging for the entire Canadian economy."

This combination of file photos shows Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, speaking during a campaign rally in Kalamazoo, Mich., Oct. 26, 2024, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, right, speaking during a campaign rally Oct. 22, 2024, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo)

He referred in particular to the manufacturing, aluminium and forestry sectors, as well as the battery industry, pointing out that Quebec exports 70 per cent of its products to the United States.

The premier wants to go to the U.S. capital "to meet as many people as possible," he said. "We're talking to governors, mayors, presidents of American companies with whom we do business."

He is banking on a number of assets, including Quebec's strategic minerals, which Americans may need if they want to free themselves from their dependence on China.

He also wants to build on alliances, notably with the federal government and other provinces.

"I intend to get personally involved in all the discussions with Ottawa, including Ontario. We've started talking to them, talking to the other provinces, putting up a united front and doing everything we can to protect our trade relationship between Quebec and the United States," he said.

Legault refused to endorse either of the candidates, citing the desire not to comment on the internal affairs of a neighbour or partner.

The presidential election will be held on Nov. 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 29, 2024.