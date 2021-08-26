QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec is set to outline its wishlist to the federal parties Thursday, and it's a safe bet that one of the priorities will again be to demand a substantial increase in health transfers to the provinces.

As he did during the last election in September 2019, Premier François Legault will send a letter to all federal party leaders in the next few days to tell them what Ottawa's priorities should be for Quebec during the next mandate.

He will make the announcement of what is known as 'Quebec's grocery list' at a press conference Thursday in Quebec City



On Wednesday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante urged federal leaders to ban handguns, following a string of violent incidents in recent weeks.