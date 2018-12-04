

The Canadian Press





The Quebec government is preparing to announce how many immigrants the province is ready to welcome this year.

During the campaign that led up to the Coalition Avenir Quebec taking power, Premier Francois Legault announced plans to reduce the annual number of immigrants from 50,000 to 40,000. He said the reduction would allow the province to better select who settles in Quebec and make for easier integration into the community.

Since taking power, Legault has said the CAQ will act quickly on both immigration and on banning public sector workers from wearing religious symbols.

On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he disagreed with the reduction and pointed to a labour shortage in Quebec.