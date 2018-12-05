

CTV Montreal





Quebec Premier Francois Legault isn’t in danger of losing his seat – but he did miss it.

There was a bit of an embarrassment Tuesday in the National Assembly, when Legault fell trying to sit back down.

He had pushed his chair back to stand up to speak, but when he went to sit back down, he missed the mark.

He was helped back up, none the worse for wear.



Watch the video above to see the blunder.