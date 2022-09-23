Legault suspends campaign as eastern Quebec braces for Hurricane Fiona

Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault said he is suspending his campaign as his government is keeping a close on Hurricane Fiona as it's headed for eastern Quebec.

Environment Canada meteorologists have said the powerful storm could cause "extreme and even dangerous" weather conditions for the Magdalen Islands, as well as eastern Gaspé Peninsula and the Lower North Shore.

Legault said in a tweet Friday evening that is cancelling his campaign activities scheduled for Saturday and his election campaign "until further notice."

"Hurricane Fiona appears to be heading straight for the Islands. We hope for the best, but the whole government is ready," the Coalition Avenir Québec leader wrote.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.