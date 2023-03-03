Legault says no foreign meddling in Quebec election, amid China allegations
There was no foreign meddling during last October's Quebec provincial election, Premier François Legault says.
Legault's comments on Thursday were in reaction to media reports — citing unnamed security sources and leaked intelligence — alleging China interfered in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
The Quebec premier told reporters he wasn't aware of any foreign interference in the fall provincial campaign, which brought his party to power with a second consecutive majority mandate.
"I have no indication that there was interference," Legault said.
Legault, however, did not say where he got that information or whether his government had carried out any checks.
The Globe and Mail newspaper, citing classified CSIS records, recently reported that China worked to help ensure a Liberal minority victory in the 2021 general election as well as defeat Conservative politicians considered unfriendly to Beijing.
The federal Conservatives, Bloc Québécois and NDP want a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in Canada’s democratic system — despite assurances by the country's security agencies that China's meddling attempts did not affect electoral integrity.
Élections Québec, the independent organization that oversees the electoral process in the province, also said it had no indication of foreign interference.
"Nothing leads us to believe that there would have been illegal political financing from abroad during the last provincial elections," Julie St-Arnaud Drolet, a spokesperson for Élections Québec, said in an interview.
St-Arnaud Drolet was unable to say whether complaints had been filed in connection with a potential threat or with interference from a foreign power. However, she said there had not been any intrusions identified into the agency's computer systems or any indication of a concerted effort by a foreign state to discredit or undermine Quebec's electoral process.
"In light of the information currently available, there is no evidence that there was a structured campaign of disinformation about the electoral process from abroad during the last election," St-Arnaud Drolet said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Winter storm expected to hit Montreal this weekend
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They're going to exploit it': U.S. border chief on increased illegal crossings at U.S.-Canada border
Increased illegal crossings from Canada into the U.S. have not reached a crisis yet, but collaboration between the two countries' border patrols can always be improved, according to the Chief of U.S. Border Patrol Raul Ortiz, who spoke with CTV National News' Washington Bureau Correspondent Richard Madan.
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
BREAKING | Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison in murder of wife, son
In the culmination of the once-prominent lawyer's fall from grace, Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday after being convicted of murdering his wife and son.
Food inflation tracker: What are grocery prices like in your province?
CTVNews.ca is tracking monthly changes in grocery prices, using Statistics Canada inflation data, to help consumers monitor the impact on their food bills. Use the interactive on CTVNews.ca to track prices of popular grocery store items such as milk, eggs, cheese, and fruits and vegetables.
Trudeau 'surprised' that B.C. firm talking about selling cocaine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is "as surprised as" British Columbia Premier David Eby after a firm received Health Canada licence amendments to produce and sell cocaine.
Lion-like storm expected for Ontario, Maritimes dig out again
Ontarians are bracing for a snowstorm that is expected to dump upwards of 20 centimetres on parts of the province, while B.C. residents continue to dig out after a separate low-pressure system that is bringing warm air to the Prairies this weekend.
These are the locations where Nordstrom will close its stores in Canada
Nordstrom is set to close all 13 of its Canadian stores, the company announced on Thursday, resulting in 2,500 job losses. The stores, which include Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, are located in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.
Joly and Chinese counterpart confront each other over interference claims
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and her Chinese counterpart had a testy exchange over allegations that Beijing's envoys may be interfering in Canadian matters.
NACI recommends high-risk individuals get another COVID-19 booster shot this spring
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says people at a high risk of serious illness should get another COVID-19 booster shot in the spring.
Toronto
-
Ontario caregiver says 'body went numb' after winning $60M Lotto Max jackpot
A caregiver from Ontario said her 'body went numb' after checking her Lotto Max ticket, and discovering she won $60 million.
-
Here's the timeline of Toronto's potentially biggest snowstorm of the season
A winter storm anticipated to be the biggest snowfall in Toronto this season is now expected to bring even more snow than initially forecasted across southern Ontario.
-
Nordstrom is closing 6 stores across the GTA. Here's what you need to know
Nordstrom announced it'll shut down all of its stores across Canada, including the six locations across the GTA. When is it closing? Will there be a closing sale? Here's what you need to know.
Atlantic
-
Federal government on hook for software problem that caused deadly military helicopter crash
A software problem that caused a Canadian military helicopter to crash off the coast of Greece in 2020 will be fixed on the federal government's dime.
-
'Dangerous man with firearm' arrested in Nova Scotia; emergency alert cancelled
A man who police warned was armed and dangerous has been arrested in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Cole Harbour knife suspect dies after being taken into custody: N.S. RCMP
A man who was the subject on an emergency alert in Cole Harbour, N.S., Thursday night has died, according to police.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Winter storm expected Friday afternoon
The winter weather isn’t done with us yet with another winter storm warning in effect. The warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia, Lambton and Oxford. Elgin County is under an advisory for travel.
-
One of two wanted suspects arrested in London shooting investigation
London police have found and arrested one of two people wanted in relation to a shooting investigation in London.
-
Feds and city bolster protection for neighbourhood at risk of Thames River flooding
The federal government and City of London are working together to prevent flooding. London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos and Mayor Josh Morgan made a $9-milllion joint funding announcement to raise and solidify the Broughdale Dyke.
Northern Ontario
-
Day 3 of search for missing plane in northern Ontario
Massive resources have been deployed in northern Ontario as the search continues for a commercial plane and its two occupants that went missing in a remote area earlier this week.
-
Hwy. 11 crash results in drug seizure of almost $10k, police say
A single vehicle collision on Feb. 28 on Highway 11 has resulted in an arrest and a sizable drug seizure.
-
8 people charged in decades-long Ontario art fraud investigation
Eight people are facing charges in connection to an apparent decades-long art fraud investigation.
Calgary
-
Man charged in hate-motivated crime at Seton Library
Calgary police say a man faces charges in connection with a hate-motivated crime that occurred during an event at a southeast library last month.
-
Dr. Cowell's pricey ride 'all within government policy', Copping says
Alberta's health minister says Dr. John Cowell's expensive road trip from Calgary to the legislature – paid for by taxpayers – allowed him to continue his work to fix the province's health-care system.
-
'For the safety of our children': Tsuut'ina residents warned about vicious dogs
Tsuut'ina police are warning residents about "vicious" dogs roaming the nation that have been involved in several dog attacks.
Kitchener
-
Winter storm warning upgraded for Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo region residents should be prepared to dig themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds starting Friday evening into Saturday morning.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Home sales in Waterloo region down by almost 50 per cent compared to this time last year: WRAR
Home sales in Waterloo region have slowed to nearly half of where they were a year ago.
Vancouver
-
3 people stabbed after heated 'argument' on Vancouver's Granville Strip
Three people were hospitalized with stab wounds after an argument erupted into violence on Vancouver's Granville Strip on Thursday night, according to police.
-
Trudeau 'surprised' that B.C. firm talking about selling cocaine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is "as surprised as" British Columbia Premier David Eby after a firm received Health Canada licence amendments to produce and sell cocaine.
-
Dog electrically shocked walking in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood
An upsetting incident that saw a dog suffer an electric shock in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood this week is being blamed on a short circuit in underground wiring.
Edmonton
-
Evidence cannot support Alberta man's robbery convictions: Supreme Court of Canada
The Supreme Court of Canada says it tossed out an Alberta man's robbery-related convictions because the verdicts were unreasonable and cannot be supported by the evidence.
-
Officer shoots armed man at funicular: EPS
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man was shot by an Edmonton police officer Thursday afternoon.
-
12-year-old girl assaulted in Spruce Grove, police searching for attacker
Mounties have released a sketch of a person who groped a 12-year-old girl in public in Spruce Grove in December.
Windsor
-
$60,000 in drugs and guns seized in Windsor bust
Windsor police have arrested four people after a two-month long investigation that lead to the seizure of three firearms and $60,000 worth of illegal drugs.
-
Windsor Police request external review of deputy chief speeding allegation
Windsor police Deputy Chief Jason Crowley is facing a charge of stunt driving under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act for an alleged incident on Jan. 7, 2023.
-
Two cats die in house fire in south Windsor
Two animals died in a house fire in south Windsor on Friday.
Regina
-
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
-
'A woman before her time': Looking back at the life and legacy of Gerry Peppler
For 32 years Gerry Peppler was a mainstay during CTV Yorkton’s Shamrock Station era, but for decades, her countless hours of volunteerism made a lasting impact on the community.
-
Regina man faces gun charges after 'loud bang' heard
A Regina man is facing several gun-related charges after officers found guns and ammunition in a house on Thursday morning, according to police.
Ottawa
-
Average Ottawa home price drops $130,000 in one year
New statistics from the Ottawa Real Estate Board shows the average sale price for a new home in Ottawa in February was $708,968, down 15 per cent from 2022
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm set to hit Ottawa this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for "significant snowfall" beginning late Friday night.
-
OC Transpo courts hybrid workers to ride public transit
OC Transpo is ramping up efforts to encourage federal workers to use public transit when going into the office two or three days a week. A new campaign has been launched to educate riders on public transit, saying "To your office and back, any day of the week".
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP investigating suspected homicide in Battleford
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after the body of a 32-year-old man was found inside a home that was destroyed by a fire in Battleford.
-
Sask. man says he was forced into remote church-run 'detention centre' as a teen
Mark Drapak vividly remembers the terror of being taken away from his family as a child to work at a remote bible training centre.
-
Jonathan Frakes to appear at Saskatoon Entertainment Expo
Star Trek celebrity Jonathan Frakes is the first guest announced for the upcoming Saskatoon Entertainment Expo.