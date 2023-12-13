MONTREAL
    • Legault says negotiations with teachers going 'very well'

    Quebec François Legault says negotiations with teachers are going "very well" -- although the two unions concerned were, as of a few hours ago, still a long way from a settlement.

    Both the 95,000 teachers of the FSE union, affiliated with the CSQ, and the 66,000 teachers with the FAE, are currently on strike. The former are on strike until Thursday, while the latter have been on indefinite strike since Nov. 23.

    At a press briefing on Wednesday, Premier Legault said he was "hopeful that all children will return to school as early as Monday."

    Less than 24 hours ago, FAE vice president Patrick Bydal said that "just because we're talking doesn't mean we're about to settle."

    Meanwhile, FSE president Josée Scalabrini felt the solutions proposed by the unions regarding workloads and class composition still weren't discussed enough.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 13, 2023.

