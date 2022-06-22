Legault says he did not intervene to remove arsenic data from report on air quality in Rouyn-Noranda

The Legault government assured that it was not the premier who intervened to withdraw worrying data on arsenic in the air in Rouyn-Noranda, but the director of public health at the time, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

It was recently revealed that an appendix had been removed at the last minute from a report on poor air quality in 2019, at the request of Dr. Arruda.

For years, officials have been concerned about emissions from the Horne Smelter. In addition to high arsenic levels, there are more lung cancers and lower birth weight babies.

Questioned about the issue at a press conference Wednesday in Saguenay, Que., Premier François Legault first insisted that he had nothing to do with the removal of the annex.

"This is not an intervention by anyone other than Public Health," he said. "Public Health is completely autonomous."

He added that those around him talked to Dr. Arruda and got answers, without proving him right or wrong.

"What I understand, with the questions that were asked to Dr. Arruda, is that he was waiting for more reliable results before publishing them, but it is completely under the responsibility of Public Health," he repeated.

The premier assured that he is working on a plan for the smelter and that discussions have been held with the company's management.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 22, 2022.