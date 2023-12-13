Legault: No deal in health-care sector before January

MONTREAL
    Negotiations in the health-care sector are "very difficult," Quebec Premier François Legault reported on Wednesday, and even mentioned the month of January as the deadline for reaching an agreement.

    Two major health-care unions, the FIQ and APTS, both confirm that negotiations have been tough.

    At a press briefing on Wednesday morning, the premier criticized the fact that there was "virtually no openness on the part of the unions to give us the flexibility that is absolutely necessary" in the health-care sector.

    He didn't specify to which health-care unions he was referring.

    FIQ: 'AT A SNAIL'S PACE'

    The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), which represents 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists, painted a bleak picture of its negotiations.

    "Work is proceeding at a snail's pace at the negotiating table; management is not at all receptive," summarized Stella Larochelle, a nurse and member of the FIQ negotiating committee, in a video sent to her members.

    MAKING CHOICES AMONG MEMBERS

    On the side of the APTS, a member of the Common Front inter-union group and whose members work in health and social services, vice-president Josée Fréchette confirmed that "negotiations are difficult with the government; it always brings us back its proposals, its demands."

    The Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS) is demanding, for example, that its members be reimbursed for their professional dues. The group includes speech therapists, physiotherapists and nutritionists.

    "They tell us: we can't give you your entire request, so choose who we're going to give it to" explained Fréchette.

    "It's difficult when every time we make a proposal, they reject it or ask us to choose between our members. We represent 108 job titles. Making choices and prioritizing members, we can't do that."

