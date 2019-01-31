

Premier Francois Legault says there will not be a day against Islamophobia in Quebec because according to him, it isn’t an issue.

“I don't think there's any Islamophobia in Quebec, so I don't see why there would be a day devoted to Islamophobia,” he said at a closing news conference Thursday for the CAQ’s caucus meeting in Gatineau.

Tuesday marked the two-year anniversary of the attack at a mosque in Quebec City that left six people dead and 19 others injured.

Guilbault and Legault travelled from Gatineau to Quebec City Tuesday evening for a vigil at Laval University commemorating the tragedy and honouring the victims of the shooting.

It was on that day that Quebec Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault opened the door to the idea of a national day.

“We are open to being a part of those discussions. If some people are willing to have those discussions, we will certainly be open to being part of it,” she said at the time.

Within 48 hours, the premier shut down any possibility of an anti-Islamophobia day in this province.

It's not the first time the idea has come up.

Last year, the National Council for Canadian Muslims called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make Jan. 29 a national day of action against Islamophobia. Quebec's three main political parties rejected the idea, calling it too controversial.

Next week, Alexandre Bissonnette will be sentenced for the shooting. He faces up to 150 years in jail for the six murders at the mosque.