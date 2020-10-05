MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault is meeting Monday afternoon with leaders of the Atikamekw nation, one week after the troubling death of Joyce Echaquan at the Joliette Hospital.

A video she shot on her deathbed shows her in distress, pleading for help as hospital staff berate her with racist remarks. Thousands marched through the streets of Montreal over the weekend to demand justice for the 37-year-old mother of seven's death.

The coroner has launched a public inquiry into her death.



Echaquan's family lawyer Jean-Francois Bertrand said he hopes the video will be the wake-up call that leads to real change.

Bertrand told The Canadian Press Monday that for many, the racism and discrimination felt by Indigenous people is an abstract idea.

The lawyer intends to file a lawsuit against the hospital on behalf of Echaquan's family, and said the provincial government's decision to hold a public inquiry into her death is a good first step.

In an interview with French-language talk show "Tout le monde en parle'' Sunday night, Grand Chief Constant Awashish said he wanted to "clarify government positions," after the premier repeatedly denied the existence of systemic racism in Quebec.

Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault, who was on the show, also refrained from using the term, calling the debate "semantic."

Indigenous advocates say Echaquan's death is a glaring example of systemic racism.

"There has been so much documentation of the systemic racism it's hard to believe the premier is still digging in and denying the problem," said Cindy Blackstock of First Nations Child and Family Caring Society.

Blackstock said admitting there is systemic racism is a critical first step.

"Number one, the premier needs to unequivocally acknowledge that systemic racism is a problem in Quebec, because unless you acknowledge the problem you're not going to deal with it," she said.

The meeting is set to talk place at 1 p.m.



A private funeral is scheduled for Echaquan Tuesday in the Atikamekw community of Manawan, about 250 kilometres north of Montreal.

- With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Montreal's Rob Lurie