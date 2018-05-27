

CTV Montreal





Francois Legault took aim at the Liberals in his closing speech during the Coalition Avenir Quebec’s policy convention on Sunday, assuring the Anglophone population that there would be no referendum should voters turn to the CAQ.

With his campaign bus and candidates surrounding him on the convention centre stage, Legault called on English-speaking Quebecers to “free yourselves” from the Liberals.

“Francois Legault is looking to capitalize on the appetite for change and the possibility that English-speaking voters may be open to an alternative,” said MNA Genevieve Guilbault.

The CAQ leader and former Parti Quebecois cabinet minister took the opportunity to assure Anglophones of his federalist bonafides.

“The fear campaign of Mr. Couillard is an insult to Quebecers,” he said. “With the CAQ, there’s not hidden agenda. With us, it’s within Canada, plain and simple.”

With the CAQ leading in most recent polls, Ste-Rose candidate Christophe Skeete said he’s feeling confident about October’s election.

“I see it every day in Laval,” he said. “People are coming towards us. Anglophones are tired of being taken for granted and the Liberals are, in that regard, very right to be worried.”

One hitch in the appeal to Anglos could be the party’s loyalty to its controversial plan to abolish school boards. Legault said he wouldn’t make specific promises to English-speaking Quebecers during the campaign.

“I won’t propose more than the Liberal Party and I won’t propose less than the Liberal Party for Anglophones,” he said.

While the CAQ has made big promises about reducing Emergency Room wait times, cutting hospital parking fees and making sure every Quebecer has a family doctor, few details about how to pay for those promises have been revealed. MNA Simon Jolin-Barrette said the party will unveil those details in time.

“The financial framework was looked at by experts, independent experts outside the CAQ,” he said. “They all said we have a great, credible framework.”