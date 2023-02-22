Legault justifies missing target for 4-year-old kindergarten classes

QUEBEC CITY -

Premier François Legault is justifying not meeting his commitment to open 2,600 four-year-old kindergarten classes by 2025-2026 by saying that "no one is bound to do the impossible."

On Tuesday, Education Minister Bernard Drainville, announced in an interview with TVA that he could not create all of the 4-year-old kindergarten classes in time. Instead, the target will be postponed to 2029-2030.

On Wednesday, Legault said the teacher shortage forced him to postpone this flagship commitment of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), for which he put his seat on the line in 2018.

In the election campaign that year, the CAQ had promised to open 5,000 4-year-old kindergarten classes four years during its mandate. That number then dropped to 3,400 and then to 2,600. Only 1,600 classes have been created since then.

In a press scrum on Wednesday, Legault said he understood that parents of four-year-olds preferred daycares, which are open 12 months a year, but reiterated his desire to offer access to four-year-old kindergarten to all parents who want it.

Children with learning disabilities in particular would benefit from the services offered in a school, he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 22, 2023.