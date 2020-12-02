QUEBEC CITY -- The Legault government has not done enough to protect frontline workers, say opposition parties, who accused the government of failing on their so-called ‘moral contract’ to protect Quebecers.

Opposition leaders rallied against the premier on Wednesday, criticizing the government for promising Christmas gatherings while cases surge across the province.

“Has the government really done its job to allow us to celebrate Christmas?” said Liberal party MNA André Fortin.

On Wednesday, Quebec’s cases exceeded 1,500 for the first time.

Quebec Solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois criticized the government for the 2,300 caregivers are off the job because of COVID-19, while N95 masks are prohibited in health establishments, with some exceptions.

Nadeau-Dubois signed a letter along with 94 scientists asking the Health Minister Christian Dubé to recognize the dangers of aerosol transmission.

The signatories demand that he collaborate with public health director Horacio Arruda to protect “the rights of the worker to have access to adequate respiratory protection.”

“The problem with François Legault's moral contract is that it is one-sided,” said Nadeau-Dubois. “The CAQ points the finger at Quebecers and tells them that if Christmas is canceled, well, it will be their fault.”

“Meanwhile,” he said, “what is the government doing with its side of the contract?'

At a Tuesday press conference, Premier Legault signalled limits on holiday gatherings could get tighter if cases don’t improve.

He said he’s prepared to reverse his decision to allow two gatherings spread over four days, December 24-27, with a maximum of 10 people.

-- This report was first published by the Canadian Press on Dec. 3, 2020.