Premier Francois Legault said he feels like he’s ending 2018 on a positive note – and has lots on the agenda for next year.

It was a “crazy year,” said Legault, on a day where a swearing-in ceremony was held in the Red Room for the newest addition to the CAQ caucus. Nancy Guillemette won last week's byelection in Roberval.

It's yet another victory for the CAQ, winning a 75th seat for the party in the riding that was held by former Liberal premier Philippe Couillard.

As the CAQ government looks toward 2019, it is facing criticism on a range of issues – everything from the environment to secularism.

The CAQ is sticking to its plan to ban religious symbols for state employees in positions of authority.

“We are open to discussion with the opposition parties, but one thing is for sure, and I'll repeat that - we will go forward with our electoral engagement,” said Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette.

Environment Minister MarieChantal Chasse is in charge of making changes to the Green Fund, which was created in 2006 to subsidize programs that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“One thing can be sure. All the actions will be in a coherent plan,” said Chasse.

A report released Wednesday suggests dozens of programs in the fund should be reviewed or scrapped altogether.

“If they are not as efficient, we need to adjust,” she said. “Regarding the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, they're only 17 out of 185 that have such indicators. That is, for me, overwhelming.”

Quebec is looking at greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 with a goal to reduce those levels by 20 per cent within the next two years.