MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault is taking aim at a school which has reportedly barred students from dressing up in "Squid Game" costumes this Halloween, calling the move "unacceptable."

An internal letter sent to parents by Boisé elementary school in Quebec City said the costumes “did not correspond” to the school’s values, and students wouldn’t be allowed to wear the costumes to class, Le Journal de Quebec reported Wednesday.

During a Friday press conference, Legault pushed back on the school’s decision, recalling his own memories of Halloween as a child.

“When I was young, we dressed up as witches, as monsters, but it's not because we wanted to support witches and monsters," he said.

“We are in a society where soon we will no longer have the right to do anything."

CTV News reached out to Boisé to respond to the premier’s words, but did not immediately hear back.

Even if students there can’t dress up in "Squid Game" apparel, the show is sure to be represented in Montreal this Halloween night.

A recent study by Father Mag found "Squid Game" is the most common Halloween costume search across Canada right now, beating out holiday mainstays like "princess," "witch," and even "Harry Potter."

"Dinosaur" and "fairy" were reportedly tied for fifth place.

But there were a few exceptions to the "Squid Game"-mania. In Alberta, residents were more interested in Disney’s “Cruella” character, and in Newfoundland and Labrador, "Harley Quinn" was all the rage.

Nova Scotia is sticking to tradition with a high volume of "witch" searches.

The territories were not included in the survey.