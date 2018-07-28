Featured Video
Legault: CAQ promising "zero" to West Island Anglophones
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 2:23PM EDT
The CAQ was in campaign mode on Saturday, trying to sway voters in the West Island, a Liberal hotbed.
It'll be a monumental task for party leader Stephane Legault.
The Liberals have only lost once in the three West Island ridings in the last 40 years.
In the 2014 election, all of their candidates won at least 80 per cent of the vote.
