CAQ leader Francois Legault began his campaign Tuesday in the swing riding of Lotbiniere-Frontenac, currently held by the Liberals.

The riding sits midway between Quebec City and Sherbrooke, and includes the city of Thetford Mines.

The outgoing MNA there is Laurent Lessard, who decided not to run again after 15 years at the National Assembly

Legault's promise of the day was a boost in investment for support centres and increased tax credits for caregivers.

“Right now they are at about $1100 per person. We want to increase that to $2,500,” said Legault.

Legault also reacted to the Liberal Party's latest attacks.

On Monday, three Liberal MNAs called a press conference to give a rundown on what they labelled the CAQ's ‘disastrous week’ on the campaign trail.

“Mr. Couillard decided to have a negative campaign, but he's not courageous enough to do that himself. He's sending other people,” Legault said.

Backing up Legault Tuesday was Marguerite Blais, a former Liberal cabinet minister now running for the CAQ in Prevost and disappointed with her old party.

“This is old politics. We want to talk about real subjects, subjects that touch people, and that's what we're doing at the Coalition Avenir Quebec,” she said.

Campaigning in Gaspé, 750 kilometres away, Liberal leader Philippe Couillard defended his party’s strategy, saying they're simply pointing out what they see as the CAQ's inconsistencies and lack of transparency.