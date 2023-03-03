Legault calls situation at Quebec auto insurance board 'unacceptable'

Quebec Premier François Legault said the situation at the province's auto insurance board (SAAQ) is "unacceptable," and he demands corrections.

He commented on Friday about the problems related to the transition of services to SAAQclic, which is experiencing failures and forcing clients to line up at different service points.

Visibly irritated, the premier said that he was "not at all satisfied with what is happening at the SAAQ."

He said he had discussed it with his transport minister, Geneviève Guilbault, and his minister for cybersecurity and digital issues, Éric Caire.

"There seem to be difficulties in accessing the site, including the authentication part. We are looking at what we can do to simplify it," said Legault. "On the other hand, given that there are more people in the SAAQ's physical offices, we need to quickly add employees to meet the demand. The current situation is unacceptable, and I have asked that it be corrected quickly."

The new SAAQ digital platform was launched on Feb. 20, and should allow customers to make most transactions online.

It was to ensure the autonomy of clients, increase the efficiency of services and avoid the need for individuals to travel to service points.

For example, customers should be able to transfer a licence plate from one individual to another, and have access to all their documents in digital format.