Legault calls on teachers to end strike for sake of schoolchildren

Quebec Premier François Legault this morning called on the 66,000 members of teachers' union the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement to end their strike.

Legault argued that the walkout, now in its seventh day, was detrimental to schoolchildren who, he said, had already suffered greatly from the COVID-19 crisis. Their academic success is currently at stake, he said.

Legault acknowledged that teachers were right to call for class sizes to be reduced, but that his government was unable to meet this demand because of a shortage of teaching staff. He repeated that he was prepared to improve the government's salary offers.

He also reiterated his request for flexibility to health-care union the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), in order to improve the delivery of health services.



The FIQ, which represents 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants and other care professionals, will be on strike from Dec. 11 to 14.



More to come.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 1, 2023.