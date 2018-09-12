

The Canadian Press





Francois Legault is not a fan of the Liberals' plan for the Quebec economy.

On Wednesday, the Liberals promised that, if reelected, they would maintain a balanced budget for four years, despite making $2.4 billion in election promises.

In unveiling their financial framework, the Liberals explained they are counting on using an estimated $950 million surplus to fund some of its promises.

Leader Philippe Couillard said the party is also banking on higher levels of own-source revenue -- which comes from sources other than Crown corporations and federal transfers -- based on projected gross domestic product growth.

The Liberals say economic growth will hit 2.3 per cent in 2018 rather than the expected 2.1 per cent, which they say will allow the province to pocket an additional $200 million.

The party is also proposing to boost its education and heath budgets by a minimum of four per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively, over the course of its mandate.

Legault criticized the plan, calling it "not conservative."

"First, they had $10 billion for fixed assets, second, they reduce our provision from $9.4 billion to $8 billion, so it's $1.4 billion less than what we proposed," he said. "They don't put enough in tax payers' pockets. They put in $1.2 billion, we put $1.7 billion."

In the CAQ's plan, less money is set aside for health and education, something Legault chalked up to a lack of transparence by his rivals.

"I think now all our measures for healthcare and education, they're flagged as additional measures," he said. "They've put those measures directly within healthcare and education budgets. I don't think it's the best way to explain what they do."