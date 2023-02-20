Legault asks Trudeau to redirect migrants to other provinces
In a letter sent Sunday to his federal counterpart, Quebec Premier Francois Legault called for all migrants arriving at Roxham Road to be redirected to other provinces.
Last week, Quebec Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette was pleased that about 380 migrants had been brought to Ontario.
In his letter to Justin Trudeau, Legault went further, saying that Quebec's capacity to receive migrants is now "far exceeded."
He is calling for all asylum seekers arriving in Canada via Roxham Road to be redirected elsewhere in the country.
"It is essential... that all asylum seekers who enter irregularly be redirected to other provinces, as Quebec has done more than its share of work in recent years," he wrote. "I ask you to take, as a matter of urgency and on a permanent basis, all necessary measures to distribute asylum seekers (...) to other provinces, regardless of the profile of the applicant."
Legault said that Quebec has a long tradition of welcoming refugees but that "this influx cannot continue," adding that "it is becoming increasingly difficult to welcome them with dignity."
"These people are struggling to find adequate housing, and more of them are becoming homeless. The community organizations that help them are stretched to the limit," the premier said.
"Health and education services are facing unprecedented pressure," he added.
Legault also is angry about the fact that "10s of thousands" of migrants have arrived in Montreal, a "significant proportion" of whom do not speak French, which he said "greatly complicates our task of francization."
Last year, a record 39,171 asylum seekers were intercepted at Roxham Road, an unofficial port of entry in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Montérégie.
Legault's CAQ government is calling on Ottawa assume the costs involved and that it renegotiate the Safe Third-Country Agreement with the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 20, 2023.
