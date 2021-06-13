MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is investing $300 million over the next three years for the new 2021-2024 Youth Action Plan.

Premier Francois Legault and his parliamentary assistant for youth, Samuel Poulin, announced the news Sunday.

Complementing the Quebec Youth Policy 2030, first announced in 2016, the plan could reach up to 500,000 young people, according to Legault's estimates.

"It's a timely plan, with the last few months that we have lived, which have been more difficult for our youth," said Poulin at a news conference. "I think that with the measures we are presenting, we are giving them a lot of hope."

The government said environment and culture will be added to the five established "axes of intervention" from the previous plan (employment, entrepreneurship, education, health, citizenship).

Money will be invested in organizations and measures dedicated to the two causes.

The announcement comes after a consultation with more than 3,000 people to help 15 to 29 year olds, who are one of the "groups most psychologically affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Initiatives to provide mental health support will be carried out in collaboration with several organizations.

"In Quebec, and around the world, the pandemic has led to an explosion in the number of people, particularly young people, who have mental health problems," said Legault.

The plan also aims to enable young people to contribute to the post-pandemic economic recovery by "unlocking important opportunities" through measures to help them find employment.

Student committees will also be set up to design environmental projects in schools.

"Our generation is the one that has awakened its parents and grandparents to the importance of environmental issues," said Poulin, one of the youngest CAQ MNAs.

Legault took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of promoting the French language among young people.

"There is work to be done so that young people understand the vulnerability of our language in North America," he said, noting that a campaign to promote French is among the new measures announced.

"Be proud to brandish French as a flag that makes us unique in North America," said Legault.