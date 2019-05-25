Featured Video
Legault addresses rumoured cabinet rift at CAQ convention
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 10:52AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 25, 2019 10:55AM EDT
As speculation persists of internal tension within the CAQ government, Francois Legault said his cabinet still works well together eight months after getting elected.
This week there were reports of a rift between immigration minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, the champion of Bill 21, and justice minister Sonia LeBel.
"I can reassure you that we love each other," the premier said at the CAQ's party meetings in Montreal on Saturday morning.
“This morning I asked Sonia (Lebel) and Simon (Jolin-Barrette) to kiss each other in front of everybody... not on the mouth. I can reassure you we love each other” @francoislegault addresses rumours of friction between ministers. @CTVMontreal #qcpoli pic.twitter.com/9XIjzsoxsX— Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) May 25, 2019
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec’s French school boards heading to France to find teachers
- Some new air passenger rights, compensation packages scheduled to land mid-July
- Olympic champion Samuel Girard retires suddenly at age 22
- Rigaud mayor issues plea to Quebec to fully compensate those still out of their homes
- 'It’s sad': 132 trees to be chopped down at Parc Lafontaine