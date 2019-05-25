

CTV Montreal





As speculation persists of internal tension within the CAQ government, Francois Legault said his cabinet still works well together eight months after getting elected.

This week there were reports of a rift between immigration minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, the champion of Bill 21, and justice minister Sonia LeBel.

"I can reassure you that we love each other," the premier said at the CAQ's party meetings in Montreal on Saturday morning.