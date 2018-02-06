DO YOU NEED TO SEEK LEGAL CONSULTATION REGARDING FAMILY LAW ISSUES? DO YOU KNOW YOUR RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES? The Centre des femmes solidaires et engagées (CFSE) - Your women's centre, offers a legal consultation service with a lawyer, every second Wednesday from 1pm-3pm and once a month Thursday from 6:30pm-8:30pm, by appointment only. A $5 donation is requested. During the centre's operating hours, FREE individual interventions session(s) and accompaniments with an intervention worker are available, specifically but not exclusively for situations of conjugal violence and intimate partner violence. The centre is located at 1586 Fleury Street East #100. For more information, dial 514-388-0980. Follow us on Facebook or visit us at www.cfse.ca