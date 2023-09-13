Lease transfers are essential, say housing advocates ahead of Quebec's new bill

Tenant and low-income advocacy groups are back at it again, calling on Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau to preserve tenants' right to lease transfers as the study of the housing bill gets underway in Quebec City.

The groups say lease transfers are one of the few measures left for tenants to keep rents affordable.

"If they lose this possibility, more people will be unable to find housing or find affordable housing, and there will be more discrimination against certain categories of tenants," said Cédric Dussault, spokesperson for housing advocacy group RCLALQ at a press conference in Montreal on Wednesday.

Advocates say landlords are favoured in the current housing shortage context, and the housing minister should therefore support tenants by protecting them from evictions and excessive rent increases, and by continuing to let them assign their lease to another person.

Demonstrations in support of the cause are planned for Saturday in Quebec City, Montreal, Rouyn-Noranda, Sherbrooke and Rimouski.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2023.