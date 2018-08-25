

CTV Montreal





When the Liberals announced on Friday that Gertrude Bourdon would take over as Quebec’s health ministry should the party win another mandate, they didn’t mention that they might not have been Bourdon’s first choice.

Leaked text messages between Bourdon and Coalition Avenir Quebec officials showed she had considered running under the CAQ flag.

In a screenshot of the text message exchange obtained by CTV News, a member of Legault’s team implies that Bourdon would have a position of influence within the CAQ.

“I sincerely hope we will make history,” they said, to which Bourdon replied, “I hope so, too.”

The texts are dated from Aug. 16, just over a week before Bourdon was named not just as the Liberal candidate for the Quebec City-area Jean-Lesage riding, but as Barrette’s hopeful successor.

Bourdon denied ever having formal negotiations with either the CAQ or the Parti Quebecois, with which she had also been rumoured to be considering a run.

At a campaign stop on Saturday, Legault acknowledged the text messages were leaked by a member of his party and defended the decision to do so.

“I think Quebecers are allowed to have the truth,” he said. “It’s an exceptional measure and I’ll let Quebecers decide what they think of Mrs. Bourdon.”

Legault said losing Bourdon to the Liberals did not come as a major loss to his team.

“I’m very happy with our candidates and we’ll have a good manager managing healthcare if people choose the CAQ on Oct. 1.”

Premier Philippe Couillard came to Bourdon’s defence at his own campaign event, saying he believes the controversy was the result of a political ploy by the CAQ.

“When she wrote that, she had already made up her mind she would go with the Liberal Party,” said Couillard. “The CAQ overinterpreted what she was saying and I believe they may have, I’ll try to be gentle here, maybe a little try to trap her. This leak in the newspaper on the day she was driving to Montreal to meet with Mr. Legault. That’s a strange coincidence.”