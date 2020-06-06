Advertisement
Montreal News | Local Breaking | CTV News Montreal
Le Voir magazine ceases operations after over three decades covering the arts
Le Voir magazine has ceased operations citing an impossible business model reliant on the arts and culture industry that has ground to a halt during the COVID-19 crisis. SOURCE Le Voir Twitter
MONTREAL -- The French-language culture magazine Le Voir is saying au revoir.
“Bye bye,” reads a straightforward post on its Facebook page Friday evening, as multiple media reported the magazine was ceasing operations.
An internal memo quoted by Le Devoir and other media sources reported that the business model for the magazine rests largely on the arts and culture industry, which has been seriously affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The magazine began making layoffs in mid-March, and ceased its activities this week.
Mishmash Media, which also owns L’Actualite, founded Le Voir in 1986.