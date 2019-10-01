Le Nord c'est nous? Toronto Raptors brush up on their French
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 9:58AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 1, 2019 10:12AM EDT
The Toronto Raptors dominated the NBA last season. But can they master the French language?
They give it their best shot in a video posted Monday on the team's official Twitter acoount, which has several of the team's players taking a run at deciphering some very basic French phrases.
The results were decidely mixed, with players already conversant in French - such as forward Pascal Siakam, centre Serge Ibaka and Montreal native Chris Boucher - breezing through, while some of their colleagues can be credted only with being game to try.
You can watch their occasionally comical efforts in the video above.
