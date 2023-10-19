Montreal

    • Le Devoir latest Quebec media outlet to get registered journalism organization status

    Le Devoir newpapers are seen in a depanneur in downtown Montreal on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Le Devoir is the latest Quebec media outlet to obtain a registered journalism organization status, which can issue tax reciepts for donations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Le Devoir newpapers are seen in a depanneur in downtown Montreal on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Le Devoir is the latest Quebec media outlet to obtain a registered journalism organization status, which can issue tax reciepts for donations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

    Montreal daily newspaper Le Devoir has become the latest Quebec media outlet to transform into a registered journalism organization — which can issue tax receipts for donations.

    The publication said today it obtained "qualified donee" status under a tax measure from 2020 introduced by the federal government to support Canadian journalism.

    With its new designation Le Devoir will benefit from tax advantages, including the ability to issue donation receipts, to be exempt from income tax, and to receive donations from registered charities.

    Until now, the newspaper had relied on philanthropic revenues from a donor base but could not issue tax receipts.

    The 113-year-old Le Devoir will maintain its paid subscription model, both for print and online.

    Le Devoir is the sixth media outlet in Quebec to obtain RJO status, following others such as La Presse.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds

    Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News