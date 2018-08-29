

The Canadian Press





Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault wanted to focus on touting his “economic squad” of experts on Wednesday morning, but the squad member that got the most attention was the one who wasn’t there.

At an entrepreneurs’ gathering in St-Georges-de-Beauce, Legault introduced Eric Girard, Gilles Belanger, Pierre Fitzgibbon, Nadine Girault, Joelle Boutin and MarieChantal Chasse, the six people who Legault is pushing as his party’s resident economic experts.

Not present was the squad’s original seventh member, Stephane Le Bouyonnec. On Tuesday, Le Bouyonnec announced he would be stepping down as both the party’s candidate in La Prairie and its president, due to controversial business ties.

Legault called the departure “sad” and attributed Le Bouyonnec’s decision to step aside to acerbic comments on social media.

The party leader promised three concrete measures to support entrepreneurship if the CAQ proves victorious on Oct. 1. A CAQ government would deploy a $1 million bursary program at the Beauce School of Entrepreneurship, fund four additional facilities in the Quebec Entrepreneurship Schools network and introduce an entrepreneurship course into the secondary five curriculum.