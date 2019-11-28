MONTREAL -- Board members at the Lester B. Pearson School Board (LBPSB) now have to decide which schools it will close and merge, after town halls wrapped up Wednesday night in the West Island.

The LBPSB says the meetings were part of a bigger plan to reorganize its school network due to declining enrolment.

The board is currently looking at consolidating several schools in the hopes that Quebec's education minister won’t threaten to transfer any of its buildings to the overcrowded French-language boards, like he did with the English Montreal School Board (EMSB).

Among the possible changes, students from Beurling Academy in Verdun could be moved to LaSalle Community Comprehensive High School. Lakeside Academy in Lachine could be shared with a French school board.

St. Thomas High School in Pointe-Claire and Place Cartier Adult Education Centre in Beaconsfield could be consolidated with students shuffled in with nearby Lindsay Place High School, which is currently under capacity.

St. Thomas High School student council president Serena Masciotra spoke at Wednesday night’s town hall, which took place at John Rennie High School in Pointe-Claire.

She argued strongly that her student body doesn't want to move.

Staff members and parents added that they, too, do not want to lose their schools. More so, they said they want assurances that the specialized programs their children are in will remain available so each student is supported.

LBPSB officials are currently reviewing recommendations from teachers, administrators, parents and students.

Board commissioners say they are hoping to make their decision on the fate of the schools in December, before the holiday break.

The Major School Change consultation process began last May.