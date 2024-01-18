Lawyers, staff want better security in Quebec courthouses

Lawyers and staff are asking for better security in Quebec's courthouses.

In a letter addressed to the authorities, they explain the request comes after an interpreter was attacked at the Longueuil courthouse last week.

A 44-year-old suspect was arrested for attempted murder in the case.

The signatories are asking Premier François Legault and the ministers of justice and public security, Simon Jolin-Barrette and François Bonnardel, to provide greater protection for them and citizens.

They argue things have not been safe for a long time and want all Quebec courthouses to be equipped with permanent security arches and more constables.

Following the incident at the Longueuil courthouse, more security measures were implemented.

The letter is signed by criminal and penal prosecutors, defence and legal aid lawyers, Quebec government lawyers, constables, interpreters, translators, support staff and government professionals.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 18, 2024.