Lawyers propose class action lawsuit against Air Canada for customers affected by 737 MAX groundings
Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes are parked near Boeing Co.'s 737 assembly facility in Renton, Wash. on Nov. 14, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ted S. Warren)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019 10:42AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 22, 2019 10:53AM EDT
On Friday, May 17, lawyers filed a motion proposing a class action lawsuit against Air Canada on behalf of customers who purchased tickets for flights on a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft between May 1 and July 30, 2019.
Following the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash in March, Transport Canada grounded all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft until further notice.
As a result, airlines have had to cut back and reschedule flights over the coming months.
The proposal for the class action lawsuit was filed by Perrier Avocats, a law firm based in Montreal.
