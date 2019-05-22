

CTV Montreal





On Friday, May 17, lawyers filed a motion proposing a class action lawsuit against Air Canada on behalf of customers who purchased tickets for flights on a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft between May 1 and July 30, 2019.

Following the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash in March, Transport Canada grounded all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft until further notice.

As a result, airlines have had to cut back and reschedule flights over the coming months.

The proposal for the class action lawsuit was filed by Perrier Avocats, a law firm based in Montreal.