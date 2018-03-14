

A year to the day after hundreds of people were stranded on Highway 13 during a blizzard, one of the lawyers in the class action lawsuit said negotiations towards a settlement are taking place.

Marc-Antoine Cloutier said that last week, the provincial government agreed to out-of-court talks toward a settlement, while the city of Montreal has refused.

The city says it should not have any responsibility for what occurred and is arguing that the SAAQ should handle the matter according to its rules for compensating those injured or affected while in their vehicles.

As of yet there is no formal agreement to hold talks.

Last November Quebec Superior Court Justice Donald Bisson approved the class action lawsuit involving 1,649 claimants, noting at the time that motorists were stuck in their cars for about 10 hours without food or water and had no heat if they ran out of fuel for their cars.

At that time the two requests for class action lawsuits were merged.

The complainants are asking for $2,000 in damages with an additional $500 each in punitive damages.

One of those complainants is Jacques Laramée, who had been heading home after spending the day in Ste. Jerome with his daughter.

As someone with diabetes he was very concerned about his health.

"In my car I had no water. Excuse me," he said, as he stifled tears when discussing what happened that night. "I had nothing to drink, nothing to eat, I did not have my medication with me. I am 65 years old, I have diabetes, and I felt trapped."

He said that even when he worked in a bank and was robbed, he felt less stress than he did during the ten hours he was stuck in his car.

Laramée has since packed an emergency kit in his car that contains food, water, binoculars, and other essentials.

During a blizzard that began on March 14, 2017, Highway 13 near Highway 520 was blocked when several 18-wheelers jackknifed.

A report released last year by public policy consultant Florent Gagné blamed Transport Quebec and the Sureté de Quebec for failing to help people stuck in their cars, with the SQ first failing to realize motorists were stuck, followed by officers at the scene not informing those in charge of what had happened.