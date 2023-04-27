Lawyers considering suing Quebec over lack of environmental registry
Lawyers are talking about suing the Quebec government if it does not set up the public registry of environmental information required by law.
The Quebec Environmental Law Centre (CQDE) warns that it will use all legal means to ensure that the public registry of environmental information is implemented.
"If we have to go to court, that's what we'll do. The stakes are too high for this registry to remain a dead letter," said CQDE lawyer Marc Bishai.
A month ago, in an open letter signed by 80 environmental organizations and public figures, the CQDE asked the government to commit, within 30 days, to implement this registry in 2023.
The CQDE is upset that the government has thus far refused to make a real commitment to implement it.
"The situation is unacceptable," said CQDE interim executive director Caroline Poussier. "We have been confronted with the government's inertia for the past five years, despite the strong mobilization of civil society and organizations from multiple sectors."
REGISTER PROVIDED FOR IN THE EQA
The Environment Quality Act (EQA) has been in force since March 23, 2018. Section 118.5 of this law stipulates that the Minister of the Environment must keep a public register containing a range of information on industrial projects and activities.
For example, the register must contain the description and source of contaminants caused by a project, the type of release into the environment, or the conditions that a proponent must meet, prohibitions and specific standards applicable to the carrying out of the activity.
Five years after the law came into force, the register that is supposed to record the ministerial authorizations applied for or granted still does not exist.
"A person who wants to know if his or her right to a healthy environment is respected must currently go through an access to information request. There are deadlines associated with that," said lawyer Marc Bishai. "It's a process that sometimes requires them to go before the access to information commission, and that causes further delays.
"These are processes that are not obvious to the average person when the government had committed to making all information available at the click of a button, directly online."
INFORMATION WITH A PUBLIC CHARACTER
In August 2022, after several weeks of media hype over the Horne smelter case in Rouyn-Noranda, the Ministry of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change unveiled a list of 89 companies that were subject to a ministerial authorization to operate an industrial establishment, also known as a "clean-up certificate."
The documents revealed that eight companies were allowed to contravene environmental standards on discharges to air, water and land.
The documents indicated, among other things, the type of pollutant that was discharged by these companies and the frequency and quantity of the discharges.
This information is considered public information under the Environmental Quality Act, and the registry would allow immediate access to it without a request.
The Canadian Press asked the Ministry of the Environment for a response to the CQDE's latest release but did not get a reply.
However, a month ago, minister Benoit Charette sent this explanation to the news agency.
"Several steps have been taken to improve the online service at the MELCCFP and let's point out that, since 2018, the Environmental Assessment Registry, the Protected Areas Registry and air quality data are available," he said. "On the other hand, we are aware that there is still work to be done, and that is why I have asked my ministry's teams to present me with a timetable for the rapid completion of the online registry, which, let's not forget, will allow for better dissemination of information to the public."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 27, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
BREAKING | Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
First Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan has departed: Anand
The first Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan took off Thursday and additional evacuations are planned over the next few days, Defence Minister Anita Anand confirmed as the scramble to help people flee the conflict in the East African country continued.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
Owe money to the CRA? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.
opinion | The coronation of King Charles III reopens old wounds over slavery and colonialism
There is no doubt that moving into this new era of the monarchy has reopened the old wounds of slavery and colonialism. An apology from King Charles III could move the monarchy into a better era where it could have a more positive impact on the world, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
Average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels this year: CMHC
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 because declines in prices will taper off soon and bottom out sometime this year.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Pearson warns of possible delays as PSAC workers escalate strike action
Toronto Pearson is warning of possible delays for people trying to access the airport as federal public employees protest outside the airport.
-
LCBO to scrap paper bags in all stores
The LCBO is phasing out the use of paper bags at all locations.
-
Eglinton Crosstown timeline remains murky with no 'credible schedule' for its completion: Mulroney
The construction consortium responsible for building the Eglinton Crosstown has yet to deliver a 'credible schedule' for the completion of the project and there is still no timeline for when it will be up and running, Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney says.
Atlantic
-
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
-
Dead whale in Cape Breton leaves locals concerned
For days, people have been coming to get a closer look of a large whale now beached along North Street in Glace Bay. What happened to the whale or where it will end up is unclear at this point.
London
-
Armed robbery in Saugeen First Nation
Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery in Saugeen First Nation. OPP in Grey-Bruce responded to the call at a business on Highway 21 just after 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Bruce Power reports 'heavy water' leakage
Bruce Power is reporting a leakage of heavy water at its site in Tiverton.
-
Uber riders in London rank among most forgetful
It appears Uber riders in London are becoming more forgetful. After not ranking last year, London has now ranked #10 on the 2023 list of most forgetful cities.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police say investigation underway on Lakeshore Drive
North Bay police say there is a 'heavy presence' of officers working on an active investigation on Lakeshore Drive near Riverbend Road.
-
Fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound
OPP are investigating after a fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound Wednesday afternoon.
-
Police asking for help identifying fatal Highway 17 hit-and-run suspect
As the investigation continues into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 36-year-old woman on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area in January, police are releasing a photo of the suspect's truck.
Calgary
-
Short-term pain, long-term gain: Major Deerfoot Trail improvements to impact drivers
Inching along Deerfoot Trail during either the morning or evening commute can be a painstaking experience for drivers, but the province is hoping the latest round of improvements will ease some of that frustration.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional families willing to bare all on weekday afternoons including brawls, obscenities and blurred images of nudity, died Thursday at 79.
-
Central Alta. man accused of sexually abusing family member
A central Alberta man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member for five years.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Protestors confront security and police at Roos Island in Kitchener
Housing advocates are protesting in Kitchener’s Victoria Park Thursday, the day after the city closed Roos Island to the public and brought in a third-party security group to manage who is allowed on and off.
-
Pedestrian dies after crash involving transport truck in Woolwich
Regional police have confirmed a 53-year old woman died Wednesday evening following a collision involving a transport truck in Woolwich Township.
-
Boat set on fire, Guelph police investigating
The Guelph Police Service is investigating after they say someone set a boat on fire on Wednesday evening.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Six update: Supreme Court of Canada to release ruling tied to B.C.'s deadliest gang shooting
The Supreme Court of Canada is set to rule Friday on an appeal by two men found guilty of first-degree murder in the gang executions of six people in Metro Vancouver more than 15 years ago.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Forensic investigators called to Victoria restaurant
Several Victoria police officers, including a forensic identification team, are investigating an incident at a restaurant near the city's downtown Thursday morning.
-
Warmer weather on the horizon for Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver is about to see a big shift in the weather. This upcoming weekend is shaping up to deliver summer-like conditions, breaking the soggy cycle the region has been stuck in.
Edmonton
-
Central Alta. man accused of sexually abusing family member
A central Alberta man is accused of sexually assaulting a family member for five years.
-
Liberals fund women's rights abroad as Trudeau to raise abortion politics in New York
The Liberal government is announcing funding for women's rights abroad, in an apparent bid to showcase the Liberals' position on reproductive rights against that of conservatives, both in Canada and the United States.
-
Notley won't say if she'll approve or kill Calgary arena deal if elected premier
Alberta's election hasn't officially started yet, but the pre-campaign politicking hit a new high Tuesday when premier and UCP leader Danielle Smith announced $330 million for a Calgary arena project.
Windsor
-
Internet Child Exploitation Unit makes arrest in Chatham-Kent
Police in Chatham-Kent have arrested a man on charges related to child porn. According to police, a search warrant was used in the city as part of an investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material.
-
Stellantis won't be providing buyout information about Canadian workers
As reported on Wednesday, the automaker said its cutting its workforce to trim expenses and stay competitive as the industry makes the long and costly transition to electric vehicles.
-
Fire reported at Windsor Assembly Plant
The Windsor Assembly Plant has been given the “all clear” after a fire.
Regina
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | RCMP release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.
-
Crews battle overnight fire in RM of Sherwood
Regina Fire said emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the RM of Sherwood Thursday morning confirmed to be Big Bob's Meats.
-
Regina mayor discussing infrastructure at inaugural Cities Summit of the Americas conference
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said infrastructure will be a main discussion point for her while at the inaugural Cities Summit of the Americas conference this week.
Ottawa
-
PSAC escalates strike action in Ottawa area on day 9
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
-
Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill to reopen Friday
Wellington Street will reopen to vehicles in front of Parliament Hill on Friday, 455 days after it closed at the start of the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
-
LCBO to scrap paper bags in all stores
The LCBO is phasing out the use of paper bags at all locations.
Saskatoon
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | RCMP release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask.
-
'Scrambling…. rejigging lines', Saskatoon Blades battled locker room illness, yet still dug deep for historic win
The adversity the Saskatoon Blades had to overcome to win their seven-game series against Red Deer may have been tougher than fans know.
-
‘They want to be here’: Saskatoon youth-led arts group moving forward after break-in
Executive director Andrea Cessna says she showed up at Chokecherry Studios last week to find the door unlocked. Upstairs, a door was kicked in and more than $10,000 in equipment was stolen.