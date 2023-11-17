MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Lawyer seeks to freeze assets in proposed suit alleging Quebec billionaire paid minors for sex

    A lawyer representing dozens of women who say a Montreal billionaire paid them for sex while they were minors wants to freeze millions of dollars of the businessman's assets.

    Jeff Orenstein, who is representing the women in a proposed class-action lawsuit, told a Quebec Superior Court judge he worries Robert Miller will hide the proceeds from the coming $5.2-billion sale of his company, Future Electronics.

    Orenstein says he wants Miller and Future Electronics to deposit a total of $200 million with the court for safekeeping, and if that isn't done for their assets — as well as the assets of a number of related companies and individuals — to be frozen.

    Miller has denied the allegations, and his lawyer, Karim Renno, told the court there's no evidence his client will try to hide his assets.

    He says the court order Orenstein is seeking would target people who are not defendants in the proposed class action and is so broad it would prevent Miller from even buying a chocolate bar.

    Orenstein says his firm has heard from 50 women who allege they were the victims of Miller's sexual misconduct, including some who were as young as 11 at the time.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2023.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Moldovan dog bites man - but this time, a president

    Moldovan President Maia Sandu's dog overturned protocol on Thursday by biting visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the hand, although Austria's leader was forgiving and later gave the excitable pup a toy.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News