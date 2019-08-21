

CTV Montreal Staff





A lawyer is taking issue with certain practices used by car rental companies.

Marie Anais Sauvé would like to challenge rental companies in court because she believes they are acting against the Charter of Rights.

She says that companies discourage drivers by charging extra fees.

"It's only the insurance companies that can do that when they charge for the rates. So if you are a rental company you cannot discriminate and this is what they do by imposing extra charges or to refuse to rent the vehicles," said Sauvé.

She said other practices that may be a violation of law include the refusal to rent to drivers because of their age, to limit drivers to certain vehicles, or to impose mandatory extra fees based on age.

