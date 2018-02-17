

CTV Montreal





In October 2016, Laval University in Quebec City was the subject of a spate of news headlines.

After a series of break-ins and sexual assaults at a residence on campus, a 19-year-old student was charged.

In the wake of these events, universities and CEGEPs are making a vested effort to raise both awareness and an overall feeling of safety on campuses.

At Laval University, students were presented with a multitude of activities and workshops aimed at preventing sexual violence and educating about consent.

“It’s a lot of colleges and universities that adopted this campaign, and it’s so important to talk about what it is – sexual consent for the men and the women, the girls and the boys,” explained Helene David, Quebec’s education minister. “All the students have to talk about that.”

Coupled with the prominence of the “Me Too” movement, organizers of this year’s event said it’s attracting more interest – and as a response, they are here to help.

“To inform people about the resources when they are victims, to give information, and to habilitate people when they see a situation where there is a risk of sexual violence – to know how to act and react to prevent it,” said Christine Delarosbil, a sexologist at Laval University.

Along with self-defense workshops, students explored an on-campus exhibition called “What were you Wearing?” – part of an effort to dispel myths about sexual assault and confront stereotypes that suggest victims can make themselves targets by dressing a certain way.

The exhibition is inspired by an art installation first shown at the University of Kansas.

Different outfits hang next to stories told by victims about where they were and what they were wearing when they were assaulted.

A small yellow top seemed to get the most attention. Beside it, a description: “I was wearing my favorite yellow shirt, but I don’t remember what pants I was wearing. I just remember being confused, wanting to leave my brother’s room to go back to my cartoons.”

The exhibition and the concurrent workshops can trigger difficult, but necessary conversations among students.

“Because if we don’t talk about it during this event, I think we will never really talk about the issue—so that’s why I think it’s a good thing,” one student told CTV Montreal.

“There’s no typical victim,” said Sabrina Martin of the Laval University students’ association. “It can happen to anyone.”