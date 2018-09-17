

CTV Montreal





Seven teenagers are facing dozens of charges of arson and related crimes after a string of fires were set throughout Laval this summer.

Police arrested the group of seven teenagers last week, and they were charged on Friday with 40 counts, including setting 87 fires in Laval.

Two of the teens have since been released from custody, while the remaining five are scheduled to appear in court this week in an attempt to be granted bail.

The two that have been released must follow a strict list of conditions.

Police said the crime spree began in May as the group started 87 separate fires that caused at least $377,000 in damage. The single worst fire destroyed the chalet used by the Pie IX pool, forcing the city to close the pool on May 26, 2018.

Over the summer police were able to get enough clues from surveillance photos and from witnesses to identify the suspects, leading to last week's arrests.