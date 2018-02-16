Laval teen missing since Boxing Day
Hugo Fortin-Sigouin, 17, has been missing from his Laval home since Dec. 26. (Photo: Laval police)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 12:27PM EST
Laval police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager missing since Boxing Day.
Hugo Fortin-Sigouin, 17, was last seen leaving his home on Dec. 26 for an outing with his brother. Police said Fortin-Sigouin never returned home.
Police said he was recently seen in Montreal-North and may still be in the area.
Fortin-Sigouin is Caucasian and speaks French. He stands 5’8 and weighs 135 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes. He has the word “Gucci” tattooed on his neck and has several other tattoos on his arms, as well as gauge earlobe-stretching piercings.