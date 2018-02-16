

Laval police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager missing since Boxing Day.

Hugo Fortin-Sigouin, 17, was last seen leaving his home on Dec. 26 for an outing with his brother. Police said Fortin-Sigouin never returned home.

Police said he was recently seen in Montreal-North and may still be in the area.

Fortin-Sigouin is Caucasian and speaks French. He stands 5’8 and weighs 135 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes. He has the word “Gucci” tattooed on his neck and has several other tattoos on his arms, as well as gauge earlobe-stretching piercings.