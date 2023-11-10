Laval teen back in court after 3-year-old child dies north of Montreal

A 19-year-old Laval, Que. man will remain in custody after he was formally charged in the death of a three-year-old boy in Bois-des-Filion, Que. Monday night.

A memorial for the child was assembled on 34th St. in Bois-des-Filion. The court has imposed a publication ban, preventing the media from reporting the child's name or anything else that could identify him. Publication bans of this kind are standard when minors are involved.

Yacine Mehennaoui, the 19-year-old charged in connection with the death, was back in court Thursday -- This time, to set a date for his bail hearing.

During the short court appearance, Mehennaoui didn't say a word.

He's been charged with negligent use of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and obstruction of justice for allegedly disposing of the weapon.

The prosecution says it's not planning to add more charges.

"All criminal investigations are always ongoing. So, at this stage, those are the only charges in the file," said prosecutor Marie-Philippe Guimond.

Police investigate the suspicious death of a young child on Montreal's North Shore. (Matt Gilmour/CTV News)

Police also questioned two other teenagers, but they were never charged at the request of the prosecution.

Police have yet to find the weapon, which they suspect was thrown into the Rivière des Mille Îles.

Mehennaoui will remain behind bars until his bail hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20.