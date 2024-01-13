MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Laval's Leylah Fernandez onto next round at the Australian Open

    Leylah Fernandez of Canada serves to Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake) Leylah Fernandez of Canada serves to Sara Bejlek of the Czech Republic during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
    Share

    It wasn't vintage Leylah Fernandez, but the 21-year-old from Laval, Que., found a way to grind out a victory on Saturday in her opening singles match at the 15-day Australian Open.

    Fernandez, the lone Canadian competing in the women's singles draw in Melbourne, needed a tiebreaker to win the first set 7-6 (5) in an hour against 17-year-old qualifier Sara Bejlek of Czechia, then won the second 6-2 in 31 minutes to advance.

    Fernandez finished with two aces, two double faults, one tiebreak victory and 18 unforced errors.

    Bejlek had no aces, one double fault and 12 unforced errors.

    Fernandez was good on 71 per cent of her first serves and won 33 points on the first serve. She won eight service games and four return games.

    Fernandez will play the winner of the match between American Alycia Parks and qualifier Daria Snigur of Ukraine.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 13, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News