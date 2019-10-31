MONTREAL - The owner of a La Belle Province in the Saint-Francois district of Laval has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting two minors who worked at the restaurant.

And Laval police are asking for the public's help in finding other possible victims of the 47-year-old man.

Fredi Gonzalez Rodriguez, who was arrested Sept. 29, is alleged to have sexually assaulted two former employees in recent months.

Evelyne Boudreau, spokesperson for the Service de police de Laval (SPL), said investigators suspect Rodriguez, who has owned the restaurant for 20 years, may have other victims.

Rodriguez is facing four charges: two of sexual assault and two of sexual touching of minors.

He has been released on bail and ordered not to contact his alleged victims.

Rodriguez will be back in court Nov. 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2019.