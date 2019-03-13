Featured Video
Laval resident charged with committing sexual crimes in Repentigny
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this man.
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 7:43AM EDT
A Laval man who was arrested in L'Assomption this week has been charged with committing multiple crimes of a sexual nature.
Amar Sha'at was in Joliette court on Tuesday and formally accused of one count of sexual assault and six counts of indecent exposure.
The 24-year-old man has a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.
Sha'at is accused of parking his car near bus shelters in Repentigny, then approaching at least nine teenaged girls waiting alone and making sexually explicit suggestions and masturbating in front of them.
He is also accused of sexually assaulting a young woman.
Sha'at has previously been convicted of indecent exposure.
