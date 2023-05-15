Laval reception hall closes after repeated violent attacks
Just over a month after police forces launched a joint investigation to fight organized crime in Montreal, a reception hall in Laval has closed its doors for good after being attacked multiple times.
According to the son of the co-owner of Nuit de Beyrouth, there have been four attacks at their business in 8 months.
Kevin Al-Sabek said it all started when the owners refused to pay for so-called "protection."
"We don't want that to happen to any other business from what we've seen this past year, it's been crazy," he told CTV News on Monday.
On March 31, Laval and Montreal police, along with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) launched Projet Mèche, a joint investigation aimed at fighting organized crime.
At the time, they said in the last 12 months 67 incidents were reported, ranging from extortion to arson, mostly targeting culturally-specific businesses.
Laval police Insp. Kimon Christopoulos (second from right) speaks to reporters on Thursday, March 30, 2023, alongside his colleagues at the Montreal police and the Surete du Quebec about Projet Meche, a new investigation into organized crime in and around the Montreal area. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)
Now, the attacks appear to have led to at least one permanent closure of what used to be a booming reception hall for almost a decade.
Al-Sabek is demanding something to be done.
"When we took the place, it was completely empty. We had to do the wall, we had to do the plumbing, the electricity, install the kitchen. We spent all of our savings on the restaurant," he said.
He also called on the police to do more to protect businesses.
Laval police declined CTV News' request for an interview Monday but said in an email that "the safety of our merchants is a priority" and "no form of intimidation or violence will be tolerated."
In the meantime, Nuit de Beyrouth is being dismantled with no plans to reopen.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Are sports betting ads getting out of control in Canada? Experts weigh in
A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
Museum uncovers hidden dog in century-old Picasso painting
Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.
Canadian on U.S. 'Most Wanted' list extradited from Canada to face charges in Detroit
A suspect who had been on an American "Ten Most Wanted List" was extradited this week from Canada in order to face drug trafficking charges in the U.S.
WHO recommends against artificial sweeteners for weight loss in new guideline
In newly-released set of guidelines, the World Health Organization says artificial sweeteners do not help with weight control in the long term and pose an increased risk of chronic diseases.
New Ojibwe language course aims to restore Indigenous tradition
A free language course, teaching the Indigenous language Ojibwe -- also known as Anishinaabemowin -- is now available online.
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
Advanced blood test could detect early ovarian cancer: trial
An advanced blood test is set to be offered to patients experiencing ovarian cancer symptoms at a few select health-care facilities in the U.K., in a new trial that researchers hope could revolutionize the way we diagnose this dangerous disease.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto mayoral candidates square off in first debate
Several of the leading candidates in the Toronto mayoral race are getting set to square off in a debate tonight, the first since nominations closed Friday.
-
Man dead after stabbing in downtown Toronto laneway
A man is dead after a stabbing in a laneway in downtown Toronto on Monday afternoon.
-
'Backroom deal:' Critics question TTC’s quiet extension of Rogers deal
A boost to an already-controversial contract is being called a sweetheart deal, after the TTC announced that the rights to bring cell-phone service to Toronto’s subway system would be extended by a decade.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County still out of control: DNRR
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is still out of control, according to the provincial Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables.
-
Shortage of physicians leads to closure of intensive care unit at P.E.I. hospital
The intensive care unit at a hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., has been closed due to a shortage of internal medicine physicians.
-
Saint John, N.B., high school students walk out in protest of inclusion policy review
Hundreds of Saint John, N.B., students rallied in King’s Square Monday to protect LGBTQIA+ rights in schools.
London
-
Developmentally disabled Londoner faces imminent return to homelessness
A desperate search is on to help a man with a developmental disability find supportive housing. 'It was scary,' recalled Shawn Mitchell, a 25-year-old Londoner who had to sleep in a park earlier this spring. 'I woke up one morning and I was soaking wet. Everything I had was soaking wet.'
-
Police investigating after women approached by naked man in north London, Ont.
London police are investigating two separate incidents after women were approached by a naked man in northeast London over the weekend.
-
Section of Adelaide Street North closed until Wednesday
A heads up for drivers, but a major London, Ont. artery is out of commission for the next two days due to emergency sewer repairs.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in collision with a moose on Highway 11
One person has been killed and two injured following a single motor vehicle collision Sunday evening involving a moose.
-
Rescue helicopter locates missing Sault girl, 11, who fell down embankment
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service say they have found a missing girl, 11-year-old Ruby Kerr, who went missing May 12.
-
Home sales plunged in northeastern Ontario in April
Home sales continued their decline last month in some of the major markets in northeastern Ontario.
Calgary
-
Human remains found in Banff National Park identified
Calgary police say human remains found in Banff National Park last week are confirmed to be that of a Chestermere woman who went missing in the summer of 2020.
-
Calgarian dies in weekend crash between motorcycle and pickup truck in Foothills County
A Calgary man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Foothills County.
-
Alberta New Democrats say they would restore aerial wildfire fighting teams
Alberta's New Democrats say they'd bring back a program of elite aerial wildfire fighters cancelled by the United Conservative government.
Kitchener
-
Woodstock food truck operator says he’s in danger of closing down if break-ins continue
At this time of year, Todd Ellerby would typically be busy serving up fresh-cut fries and hot dogs from his food truck in the parking lot of Woodstock’s Home Hardware.
-
Redevelopment of The Boathouse in Kitchener delayed
The reopening of a key venue in Kitchener’s Victoria Park appears to have been pushed back.
-
Cross-examination continues at Kitchener murder trial
Ager Hasan has admitted to stabbing Melinda Vasilije, but says she attacked him first and he blacked out soon after grabbing a knife. Court previously heard Vasilije was stabbed 47 times.
Vancouver
-
B.C. to send cancer patients to U.S. for radiation treatment
The B.C. government will soon begin sending up to 50 cancer patients per week to the United States for treatment.
-
Wildfire triggers evacuation alert for Fort St. John
An entire city in B.C.'s Peace region has been placed on evacuation alert due to the threat from a wildfire.
-
Investigation into vehicle fire evolves into probe into firearms offences, suspect's arrest: Kamloops RCMP
An investigation into a vehicle fire in Kamloops Sunday night led Mounties to arrest one man, who now faces six charges related to firearms offences.
Edmonton
-
Valleyview residents ordered to leave as Alberta wildfire evacuations continue
Residents of another community in northern Alberta were ordered to leave Monday afternoon because of wildfires, this time roughly 1,600 people from the Town of Valleyview.
-
Alberta wildfires: Trudeau visits CAF base; conditions creating 'perfect storm' for fires
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped in Edmonton on Monday to meet some of the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
-
Tire slashing at Terwillegar Rec Centre prompts school alerts: EPS
Edmonton police are searching for a person who may have been armed with a knife and slashed a car's tires in the Terwillegar Recreation Centre parking lot Monday morning.
Windsor
-
Construction stops at Windsor EV battery plant site, Stellantis says feds have 'not delivered'
Stellantis has confirmed that construction has stopped at the Windsor EV battery plant site.
-
Defence calls paramedic in ongoing murder trial in Windsor
One of three people accused is calling evidence in an ongoing murder trial in Windsor.
-
Here’s how you can chat with an Essex County OPP officer over coffee
Now’s your chance to ask an Essex County OPP officer any questions you might have or to highlight a local issue you feel needs police attention.
Regina
-
Regina Exhibition Association struggling to keep afloat financially, report says
The Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) will likely be unable to meet its financial obligations by September if city council doesn't clear the way for it to take on more debt, according to a report from city administration.
-
'Get this damn thing out': Sask. man travels into wildfire zone by boat to defend family cabin
A convoy of residents rolled out of Buffalo Narrows late Sunday night as wildfire flames roared near the highway.
-
400K bump in funding announced for U of R cognitive behaviour therapy program
An online therapy program, meant to make mental health services more accessible for everyone, has received a substantial bump in funding from the Government of Saskatchewan.
Ottawa
-
Snoop Dogg sends a message to Ottawa Senators fans as ownership bids are due
Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is making a new push in his bid to be part of the new ownership of the Ottawa Senators.
-
Ottawa firefighters battle fire at Cyrville Road gas station
Ottawa firefighters responded to a fire at a gas station on Cyrville Road Monday morning.
-
Ottawa school board softens policy around police uniforms in classrooms
Ottawa’s English language public school board is softening its stance on whether police officers in uniform can address students in the classroom.
Saskatoon
-
'Get this damn thing out': Sask. man travels into wildfire zone by boat to defend family cabin
A convoy of residents rolled out of Buffalo Narrows late Sunday night as wildfire flames roared near the highway.
-
Brace for a hot, dry Saskatchewan summer: Environment Canada
While it’s still spring, it feel more like summer in Saskatchewan — and temperatures are forecasted to continue to be higher than average into the summer.
-
Social services, corrections ministries garner most complaints to Sask. ombudsman
Saskatchewan's Social Services and Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Ministries once again topped the chart for garnering the highest number of complaints made to the provincial ombudsman in 2022.