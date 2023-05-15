Laval reception hall closes after repeated violent attacks

Just over a month after police forces launched a joint investigation to fight organized crime in Montreal, a reception hall in Laval has closed its doors for good after being attacked multiple times.

According to the son of the co-owner of Nuit de Beyrouth, there have been four attacks at their business in 8 months.

Kevin Al-Sabek said it all started when the owners refused to pay for so-called "protection."

"We don't want that to happen to any other business from what we've seen this past year, it's been crazy," he told CTV News on Monday.

On March 31, Laval and Montreal police, along with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) launched Projet Mèche, a joint investigation aimed at fighting organized crime.

At the time, they said in the last 12 months 67 incidents were reported, ranging from extortion to arson, mostly targeting culturally-specific businesses.

Laval police Insp. Kimon Christopoulos (second from right) speaks to reporters on Thursday, March 30, 2023, alongside his colleagues at the Montreal police and the Surete du Quebec about Projet Meche, a new investigation into organized crime in and around the Montreal area. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)

Now, the attacks appear to have led to at least one permanent closure of what used to be a booming reception hall for almost a decade.

Al-Sabek is demanding something to be done.

"When we took the place, it was completely empty. We had to do the wall, we had to do the plumbing, the electricity, install the kitchen. We spent all of our savings on the restaurant," he said.

He also called on the police to do more to protect businesses.

Laval police declined CTV News' request for an interview Monday but said in an email that "the safety of our merchants is a priority" and "no form of intimidation or violence will be tolerated."

In the meantime, Nuit de Beyrouth is being dismantled with no plans to reopen.