Laval, Que. father charged with 1st-degree murders of his children to appear in court Wednesday

The 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. charged with the first-degree murders of his two children is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Kamaljit Arora was also charged with one count of assault for allegedly strangling his wife, Rama Rani Arora.

On Monday evening, police were called to a home in Laval's Ste-Dorothée sector, north of Montreal. There, they discovered an 11-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl in critical condition. The children were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Their father was also transported to hospital in critical condition under police custody. His arraignment, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Wednesday morning due to his condition.

The Crown and defence told the court he was unable to communicate since his arrest.

It is currently unclear whether the suspect had a history of domestic violence.

The victims were students at Pierre-Laporte and Saint-Martin schools in Laval.

According to Laval's education service centre, parents were informed of the news Tuesday morning and "teams of professionals" were deployed to the school to offer support.

This is a developing story that will be updated.