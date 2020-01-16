MONTREAL -- Laval police are warning people about fraudulent phone solicitors who say they are working on behalf of the Quebec Firefighters Association (APQ) to sell magazines.

The fraudsters are calling people on the telephone under the premise of renewing a magazine subscription for 2020.

The APQ said it is not currently soliciting for subscriptions to their magazine "Les œuvres des pompiers de Laval."

Laval police say people should be vigilant with any request for payment by phone.

Anyone who has been a victim of this scheme is urged to call 911.

To learn more about these types of fraud and for prevention tips, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.