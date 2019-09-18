Laval police want your help in tracking down these rogue trucks illegally dumping trash
Laval police say this truck illegally dumped trash in the city's Saint-Vincent-de-Paul district. Photo courtesy of Laval Police.
CTV News Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 10:38AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 18, 2019 10:56AM EDT
Laval police are asking the public to help them track down three trucks (and their drivers) who they allege have been illegally dumping trash.
Police say the illegal dumping took place between June and August of this year on Gaumont St., in Laval's Saint-Vincent-de-Paul district.
The trucks, red and white in colour, dumped the trash on a vacant lot and along the roadway in the area, police allege. (The trash was later removed without any damage to the local environment, police say)
Noting that protecting the environment is an important value for Laval residents, Laval police are also reminding residents there that it is a contravention of Laval bylayws to dump trash along public roadways.
Police are asking anyone with information as to the owners or operators of the trucks to contact their Ligne-Info at 450-662-4636 or to call 911 and reference file number LVL 190826-009.
