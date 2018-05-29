Laval police trying to locate missing teenager
Allyson Bruce, 17, was last seen on May 20, 2018. Her mother is concerned that Allyson has fallen under the control of pimps.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 9:01AM EDT
Laval police want help finding a 17-year-old girl who went missing more than a week ago.
Allyson Bruce left her home on Sunday May 20 to visit friends but she never came home that evening.
Her parents are concerned that Allyson she may be under the control of a pimp or other criminals following a recent breakup.
Allyson is 1.6 m tall and weighs 52 kg (5'6", 115 lb) with white skin, brown hair, and blue eyes.
She has a tattoo of a star on her right wrist, and a nostril piercing.
Allyson was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved sweater, pale-coloured track pants, and red Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 450-662-4636 (INFO).
